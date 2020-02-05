Kilroy Realty Signs GitHub to Seattle Office Tower

Skyline Tower

Microsoft’s GitHub has signed a 10-year, 61,000-square-foot lease at Skyline Tower, the 416,755-square-foot office building owned by Kilroy Realty Corp. in Bellevue, Wash. The deal brings KRC’s Seattle portfolio, totaling 1.8 million square feet, to full occupancy. According to Yardi Matrix data, the landlord purchased the Class A asset in 2012 for $187 million from Beacon Capital Partners, also assuming the outstanding balance of an $87 million loan held by MetLife.

Located at 10900 NE 4th St. in the city’s central business district, the 24-story building features 18,534-square-foot, column-free floor plates, 7,500 square feet of ground-floor retail, as well as an outdoor plaza. Amenities include a five-story underground parking garage, fitness center and bike room. Completed in 1983 and completely renovated in 2013, the asset is LEED Gold certified. Yardi Matrix data shows Regus and Facebook are among the building’s tenants.

Skyline Tower rises on a 1.7-acre site located 11 miles east of downtown Seattle, across from Bellevue City Hall. The property is also adjacent to City Center Plaza, the corporate headquarters of Microsoft’s Bing. The immediate area holds numerous shops, restaurants and hotels. The location is just south of Bellevue Transit Station, while Interstate 405 is less than a mile east.

In June, KRC signed a full-building lease with Apple at its 635,000-square-foot project in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle. The two-tower office development is slated for completion later this year, which will increase the company’s local footprint to 2.4 million square feet.