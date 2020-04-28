Kimco Realty Adds $215M to Term Loan

Image via Pixabay.com

Kimco Realty Corp. has closed on an incremental $215 million under the accordion feature of its recent $375 million unsecured term loan facility. The transaction brings total borrowings under the facility to $590 million, which the company can increase by an additional $535 million, to more than $1.1 billion under the accordion feature, subject to further syndication.

The $375 million unsecured term loan is itself very new, having been nailed down by Kimco earlier this month. Scheduled to mature in April 2021, the term loan is extendable at Kimco’s option for one year, till April 2022. Interest on the term loan borrowings accrues at a spread (currently 1.400 percent) to LIBOR or, at Kimco’s option, a spread (currently 0.400 percent) to the base rate defined in the underlying credit agreement, that in each case fluctuates with changes in Kimco’s senior debt ratings.

With more than $900 million of cash on the balance sheet and $1.3 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility, Kimco has more than $2.2 billion of immediate liquidity.

In a prepared statement, Glenn Cohen, Kimco’s CFO and treasurer, referenced the 15 lending institutions that committed to the term loan facility and said that the REIT now has “ample liquidity to navigate through these challenging times and to move quickly if opportunities present themselves.”

Invested in food

Kimco is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, deriving more than three-quarters of its annual base rent from such properties. In addition, it has a small ownership stake (less than 10 percent) in the Albertsons grocery chain.

In January, Kimco sold two shopping centers in Mesa, Ariz., to a partnership of Lamar Cos. and Real Capital Solutions for nearly $27 million. Mesa Pavilion North and Mesa Pavilion South total about 307,000 square feet, and their location, at Power Road and Southern Avenue, is across the street from Macerich’s 919,000-square-foot Superstition Springs Center.