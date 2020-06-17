KKR Inks Full-Building Inland Empire Lease

Indian Commerce Center. Image courtesy of Kidder Mathews

Toolots Inc. has signed a 436,350-square-foot lease at KKR’s Indian Commerce Center in the Inland Empire. The manufacturing equipment distributor will occupy the entire facility. Yardi Matrix data shows KKR purchased the property in 2019 for $47.6 million from Sares-Regis Group, which delivered the asset in 2018.

Located at 17783 Indian St. in Moreno Valley, Calif., the warehouse is adjacent to two Amazon fulfillment centers, a little more than 3 miles from Interstate 215 and some 30 miles from Ontario International Airport. The asset is within 10 miles of other major transportation arteries including Interstate 10 and state routes 60 and 74. The LEED Silver-certified building has 36-foot clear heights, 50- by 56-foot column spacing, an ESFR sprinkler system, 53 dock doors and a 185-foot truck court.

Robert Feathers and Brian Bennett from Kidder Mathews represented the tenant in the deal. Last month, KKR acquired a controlling interest in Etche France, a Paris-based firm with assets valued at some €400 million, or roughly $438.2 million.