Klein Enterprises Sells Baltimore County Asset

7152 Windsor Blvd. Image courtesy of St. John Properties

St. John Properties has acquired a 58,000-square-foot flex building in the Woodlawn section of Baltimore County from Klein Enterprises for $8.5 million. The property, which is fully leased to Leidos, last traded in 2018 when Klein bought it from CSG Partners.

The single-story property at 7152 Windsor Blvd. is situated on nearly 5 acres, close to the Baltimore Beltway, at the intersection of Lord Baltimore Drive and Windsor Boulevard, with the list of nearby neighbors including Northrop Grumman and Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. Additionally, the property is within 3 miles of the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid. Constructed in 1985, the property has two dock loading doors and 16-foot ceilings. The surrounding parking lot has a 5.19/1,000 square feet parking ratio.

St. John Properties was initially attracted by the property due to its proximity to the company’s 82-acre Windsor Corporate Park, which also includes the firm’s corporate base, as well as the 10-acre Windsor Office Park, according to prepared remarks by Sean Doordan, St. John Properties senior vice president of leasing & acquisitions.

Robert Filley, first vice president of investments with Marcus & Millichap, worked on behalf of the seller. St. John Properties was represented in-house.