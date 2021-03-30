L.A. Fuess Partners Opens Austin Office

8200 N. Mopac Expressway. Image courtesy of L.A. Fuess Partners Inc.

Structural engineering firm L.A. Fuess Partners Inc.—which specializes in designing commercial, residential and institutional buildings—has chosen Austin, Texas, as the location of its third office. The company has additional offices in Dallas and Boston, serving clients across the U.S. and overseas.

Associates James Kleineck and Cheryl Stewart will be in charge of the Austin office and expanding the team, located at 8200 N. Mopac Expressway, Suite 130.

“I’m thrilled that L.A. Fuess Partners has given me the opportunity to return to Austin and put down roots with our office expansion. Our project experience at LAFP has brought us to Central Texas repeatedly with school, healthcare, church and commercial work, including St. David’s Medical Center Expansion, Porsche of South Austin and mixed use projects at the Domain,” Stewart told Commercial Property Executive.

Previous projects

L.A. Fuess Partners has been involved in projects within the Austin area over the last 40 years. In the 80s they started with retail developments, followed by buildings for Dell’s Round Rock Campus in the 90s and projects such as the 15-story Rio’ Student Housing Tower near the University of Texas and the expansions of St. David’ South Austin Medical Center in the 2000s.

The company has designed more than a million square feet of underground parking and retail podium structures as part of The Domain. Other projects include the Querencia at Barton Creek and a five-story addition to Westminster, both senior housing developments.

The most recent project includes designing more than a million square feet of office, retail and underground parking for Plaza Saltillo. They also worked on Saint David’s Medical Center and the 375,000-square-foot Cedar Ridge High School.

“The recurring general sentiment from the developers and architects with whom we’ve met is that, given the global interest in Austin, market sectors are growing and development is going to continue strongly into the future,” Kleineck told CPE. “We are so excited about contributing to the Austin community as our new home as well as the ever-changing built environment.”

Earlier in the month, online real estate investing marketplace CrowdStreet Inc. also decided to expand its offices and chose Austin as its next location, relocating its headquarters from Portland, Ore.