Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ $53M Expansion

Image by panumas nikhomkhai via Pexels.com

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has expanded its data center portfolio with the acquisition of three properties in the Midwest. Landmark Infrastructure Partners, a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, purchased the portfolio for $52.5 from a market leader in web hosting and managed cloud services.

The portfolio includes three data centers that total 138,000 square feet and can deliver 5.2 MW of critical capacity. The properties are fully occupied by a tenant under a 15-year net lease. CBRE’s Jordan Thompson and David Saad represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Tim Brazy, CEO of Landmark Dividend, said in a prepared statement that funds from the sale of its European outdoor advertising portfolio contributed to the acquisition of the digital infrastructure portfolio.

During Landmark’s second quarter earnings call in August, Brazy explained that the company sold its European outdoor advertising portfolio after receiving an attractive unsolicited offer. Brazy said during the call that the sale offered Landmark more liquidity and flexibility, while also advancing its development initiatives and allowing it to take advantage of acquisition opportunities.

Data centers offering durability

Brazy also said in prepared remarks that Landmark will grow its data center portfolio by continuing to look for acquisition opportunities. In April, the company acquired a 184,000-square-foot data center campus from PayPal in Phoenix, marking its 16th data center purchase in the last 18 months.

Following the onset of the pandemic, demand for data center space continued to rise, accelerating an already positive trend. A recent CBRE report showed that data centers in North America were experiencing continued success in the second half of 2019. While looking at the top U.S. data center markets, the net absorption hit a record 396.4 MW, representing a 33 percent rise versus the previous record high in 2018. The report also noted that supply of data centers also grew by a record amount to 488.7 MW, marking a 23 percent increase compared to 2018, and is expected to see another strong year.