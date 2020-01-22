LandPark Commercial Awarded With New Management & Leasing Project

Houston-based LandPark Advisors LLC recently announced that LandPark Commercial LLC, company’s subsidiary, has been named the Exclusive Property Management and Leasing Company for office buildings in the Westchase District of Houston, the 2424 & 2500 Wilcrest Drive.

2500 Wilcrest Drive

Located in Houston’s premier Westchase District, 2424 & 2500 Wilcrest feature two Class “B” office buildings on 2.45 acres of land. The properties are situated in close proximity to the Galleria and downtown business district, as well as easy access to the Westpark Tollway, Beltway 8, I-10, US 59 and Loop 610. Both properties were built in 1982.

2424 Wilcrest features a two-story office building, with approximately 44,911 square feet, whereas 2500 Wilcrest features six stories with approximately 109,793 square feet of rentable space.

“2424 & 2500 Wilcrest have a variety of unique leasing opportunities available, from small suites to approximately 11,196 square feet of contiguous space. The buildings offers Class “B” space at very competitive rates with local ownership committed to providing professional and responsive management for their tenants. We are very pleased to receive the management and leasing assignments for this project, to be working with the current ownership and being a part of the success story for with these two buildings,” said Ric Holland, president of LandPark Commercial.

