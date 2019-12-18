Largest Cambria Hotel Opens in Orange County

Cambria Hotel & Suites Anaheim Resort Area. Image courtesy of Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels has expanded its Cambria brand with the opening of a new property in Anaheim, Calif. The 352-key hotel is the brand’s largest and serves as its 11th location to be opened this year. Cambria Hotel & Suites Anaheim Resort Area was constructed by Nexus Development Corp.

Located at 101 E. Katella Ave., the 12-story hotel is just a mile from Disneyland Resort and is adjacent to several casual dining options, including Starbucks, Habit Burger, California Fish Grill and Luna Grill. The property is just off Interstate 5 and roughly 2 miles from the Anaheim train station.

The hotel features versatile accommodations, from kid-friendly suites with bunk beds, to guestrooms tailored for business travelers. Amenities include a 30,000-square-foot waterpark, outdoor movie wall, sport court, indoor/outdoor bar, daily hot breakfast and fitness center.

The Anaheim hotel is Cambria’s 50th property. Last month, Choice and Koucar Management broke ground on the first Detroit hotel under the same brand. Completion is anticipated for next year.