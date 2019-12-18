Largest Hyatt Place Hotel Opens in NYC

Hyatt Hotels Corp. has opened a new Hyatt Place hotel in the heart of New York City. Hyatt Place New York City/Time Square, a 520-key property ranks as the largest Hyatt Place hotel in the world. This follows the opening of Hyatt Place Flint/Grand Blanc, a 106-key building in downtown Flint, Mich.

Image via Pixabay

Located minutes away from the Time Square/Broadway district at 350 W. 39th St., the property provides convenient access to Port Authority Bus Terminal, Penn Station, as well as to various dining and entertainment venues including Madison Square Garden, the Empire State Building, Bryant Park, Jacob Javits Convention Center and the recently developed Hudson Yards. The closest airport is LaGuardia Airport, situated 12.9 miles away.

Hyatt Place New York City/Time Square offers roughly 7,000 square feet of dining areas including an indoor restaurant, backyard eatery and a ground-floor bar/lounge. Common-area amenities include Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, breakfast bar, The Market, bar, fitness center, share lounge, as well as more than 960 square feet of high-tech meeting space. General Manager Benjamin Britton and Director of Sales Dana Reid are handling the leadership for the property.