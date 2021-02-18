Largest Michigan Solar Park Begins Commercial Operation

DTE Energy’s Lapeer solar park—one of the largest utility-owned solar parks east of the Mississippi River—is now operational, with a capacity to produce clean energy for roughly 11,000 households. The 200,000-panel facility broke ground in the spring of 2016 and occupied more than 250 acres.

An aerial view of part of the Lapeer Solar Park

“DTE is committed to providing our 2.2 million customers with energy that is reliable, affordable and cleaner,” Irene Dimitry, vice president of business planning and development for DTE Energy, said in prepared remarks. “DTE plans to reduce carbon emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050 in a way that works for Michigan’s economy, homeowners and businesses. We will achieve these reductions by incorporating substantially more renewable energy into our diverse energy mix while also transitioning our 24/7 power sources from coal to natural gas, continuing to operate our zero-emission Fermi 2 nuclear power plant, and improving options for customers to save energy and reduce bills.”

DTE committed to reduce the company’s carbon emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050. Currently, solar energy makes up 7 percent of DTE’s renewable energy portfolio, a $170 million investment in solar energy.

“The Lapeer project has been extremely positive for our residents,” added Lapeer Mayor William Sprague. “It has called attention to Lapeer not only throughout the state but nationwide. I have received many calls from others in government regarding the project’s benefits and what they can do to attract solar projects to their communities.”

Image & video courtesy of DTE Energy