LaSalle Investment Signs Tenant at Denver-Area Facility

Parc Santa Fe. Image courtesy of Stream Realty Partners

LaSalle Investment Management has signed a 28,000-square-foot lease with Metro Screenworks at Parc Santa Fe, a 345,126-square-foot industrial campus in Littleton, Colo. Stream Realty Partners assisted the landlord in the transaction.

According to the brokers, the lease is the largest new deal to close in Denver’s southwest industrial submarket this year. Parc Santa Fe opened in September 2019 and was acquired by LaSalle in December.

The three-building development features 24-foot and 28-foot clear heights, gated outside storage, ample dock doors and car parking. The property is 70 percent leased. Parc Santa Fe is located on 22 acres at 9008, 9010 & 9050 N. US Highway 85, with frontage on the highway also known as South Santa Fe Drive. The facility is within 1 mile of E-470, 13 miles from Centennial Airport and 14 miles from downtown Denver.

Stream’s leasing team included Tyler Reed, Peter Beugg and Dominic DiOrio. In the August, the company represented the landlord in a 37,000-square-foot lease renewal at Shafer Court, a 179,000-square-foot office building in Rosemont, Ill.