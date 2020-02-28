Law Firm Doubles Dallas Chase Tower Lease

Chase Tower

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton has signed an extension and expansion of its lease at Chase Tower, a 1.3 million-square-foot office high-rise in Dallas. The law firm will double its footprint, moving into 51,804 square feet. JLL represented the tenant, while Stream Realty negotiated on behalf of the owner, Fortis Property Group.

The firm first opened its Dallas office two years ago, marking its 11th national location. As part of the new lease, the owner will upgrade the tenant’s space.

Built in 1985, the 55-story skyscraper sits on a 3-acre parcel at 2200 Ross Ave. In 2015, the building underwent a complete renovation. The tenant roster also includes JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deloitte, Locke Lord and Norton Rose Fulbright, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Situated in Dallas’ central business district, the building is nearly 1 mile from Interstate 345, which also provides access to Interstate 30. Additionally, the tower is some 19 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The JLL team that assisted the tenant included Managing Directors Brooke Armstrong and Bret Hefton. Stream Realty’s Managing Director JJ Leonard and Executive Vice President Matt Wieser represented the owner. Earlier this month, the latter brokerage firm negotiated a 10-year Amazon lease on behalf of Dalfen Industrial.