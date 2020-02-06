Law Firm Extends Midtown Manhattan Lease

Katsky Korins, a tenant of 605 Third Avenue since 1988, took up 19,871 square feet on the building’s 17th floor through 2032.
605 Third Avenue. Image courtesy of William Taufic

Fisher Brothers has signed a 19,871-square-foot lease extension with Katsky Korins LLP at its 605 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The law firm has been a tenant of the 1.1 million-square-foot office tower since 1988 and will occupy the entire 17th floor through mid-2032.  

Following Katsky Korins’ lease, the LEED Gold certified asset is 99 percent leased. Notable tenants include Univision, the United Nations Population Fund, Broadridge Financial Solutions, AECOM, David Hutcher & Citron, Informa and Global X Management Co., which moved to the building last October.

Indigo Property Holdings’ Oliver Katcher acted on behalf of the tenant in the deal. Fisher Brothers was represented in-house by Marc Packman and Clark Briffel. 

Renovations make the difference

The 44-story property was completed in 1963 and underwent a $25 million capital improvement program in 2016. David Rockwell and Rockwell Group were in charge of the new design, which included a new building entrance and a reimagined lobby with two oversized digital glass windows functioning as a kaleidoscope.

Last year, the landlord joined forces with Convene in order to provide tenants an amenity center on the seventh floor, which includes a cafe. The center—located near Convene’s flexible workspaces—features outdoor terraces, a lounge, communal areas, huddle rooms with video conference capabilities and private phone booths.

Regions