Law Firm Extends Midtown Manhattan Lease

605 Third Avenue. Image courtesy of William Taufic

Fisher Brothers has signed a 19,871-square-foot lease extension with Katsky Korins LLP at its 605 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The law firm has been a tenant of the 1.1 million-square-foot office tower since 1988 and will occupy the entire 17th floor through mid-2032.

Following Katsky Korins’ lease, the LEED Gold certified asset is 99 percent leased. Notable tenants include Univision, the United Nations Population Fund, Broadridge Financial Solutions, AECOM, David Hutcher & Citron, Informa and Global X Management Co., which moved to the building last October.

Indigo Property Holdings’ Oliver Katcher acted on behalf of the tenant in the deal. Fisher Brothers was represented in-house by Marc Packman and Clark Briffel.

Renovations make the difference

The 44-story property was completed in 1963 and underwent a $25 million capital improvement program in 2016. David Rockwell and Rockwell Group were in charge of the new design, which included a new building entrance and a reimagined lobby with two oversized digital glass windows functioning as a kaleidoscope.

Last year, the landlord joined forces with Convene in order to provide tenants an amenity center on the seventh floor, which includes a cafe. The center—located near Convene’s flexible workspaces—features outdoor terraces, a lounge, communal areas, huddle rooms with video conference capabilities and private phone booths.