Lee & Associates Arranges Lease at Maryland Warehouse

630 Hanover Pike. Image via Google Street View

Lee & Associates has brokered a full-building lease at a one-million-square-foot industrial building in Hampstead, Md. President & Principal Allan Riorda, Senior Vice President Ned Brady and Principal John Van Buskirk represented the landlord, STAG Industrial. According to public records, the owner acquired the asset in 2013 for $44 million. Formerly occupied by Dart Container Corp., the asset was leased to a global leader in book publishing. Last month, another team of Lee & Associates was appointed to lease a 150,000-square-foot medical office building in Hanover, Md.

Originally built in 2000 as a distribution warehouse for Sweetheart Cup, which later became Solo Cup, the Hampstead building features 32-foot clear ceeiling heights, 85 dock doors and two ramped drive-in doors. The Class A facility also includes 10,000 square feet of office space.

Located on a 51-site at 630 Hanover Pike, the property is 12 miles west of Interstate 83. The asset is 36 miles north of the Baltimore-Washington International Airport and 30 miles north of the Port of Baltimore.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, simply fill in our short form or send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.