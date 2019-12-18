Lee & Associates Bolsters Houston Team

Ross James, Managing Director, Lee & Associates. Image courtesy of Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates has appointed Ross James as a senior director in the company’s Houston office. In this new role, he will cover transactions for office, industrial, retail and medical properties. Additionally, he will spearhead all service aspects including property search and selection, lease negotiations, build-to-suits, purchases, sales, demographic studies as well as market and financial analysis.

Prior to joining Lee & Associates, Ross was a managing principal at Leverage Commercial and, before that, he served as vice president at Jackson Cooksey/Newmark Knight Frank. James specializes in tenant representation for clients in industries such as oil field services, engineering, technology, legal, medical, manufacturing and distribution.

His background provides the experience to analyze both leasing structures and potential purchase/sale scenarios to better support clients. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and management from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Last month, a Lee & Associates-LA North/Ventura team closed the $25.5 million sale of an industrial portfolio in Glendale, Calif. The assets raised a great amount of competition as the industrial vacancy rate in Glendale is below 1 percent.