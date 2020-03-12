Lee & Associates Brokers Ventura County Office Lease

One Westlake

Lee & Associates-LA North/Ventura has negotiated a 25,956-square-foot lease at One Westlake, a Class A office building in Westlake Village, Calif. Principal Jared Smits and President & Principal Mike Tingus assisted the tenant, Anchor Loans. CBRE Executive Vice President Matthew Heyn negotiated on behalf of the owner, Kennedy Wilson.

Located at 1 Baxter Way, the 355,000-square-foot, three-story property came online in 1982 and underwent comprehensive renovations in 2007, according to Yardi Matrix. The tenant roster includes AmeriHome Mortgage, Pacific Compensation Insurance Co. and Health Advocate. The new tenant, a fix and flip lender, is relocating from 5230 Las Virgenes Road, a 77,025-square-foot building in Calabasas.

One Westlake, situated on a 40-acre site, provides amenities such as a gym and on-site café. Situated close to Ventura Freeway and South Westlake Boulevard, the property is 1.5 miles from downtown Thousand Oaks. Los Angeles and LAX are located within 45 miles.

Last year, Lee & Associates-LA North/Ventura closed a $26 million industrial portfolio sale in Glendale, Calif. The deal included eight properties totaling 131,050 square feet.