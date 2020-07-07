Lee & Associates to Lease Metro Baltimore MOB

7556 Teague Road

JPB and Holland Properties have appointed Lee & Associates | Maryland as the exclusive leasing broker for a 150,000-square-foot medical office building in Hanover, Md. Senior Vice President Bill Harrison and Associate Austin Eber will spearhead leasing efforts at the Class A property located within Arundel Mills Corporate Park.

Developed in 2009 on an 8-acre site, the asset is located at 7556 Teague Road. The five-story building includes 30,000 square feet of retail space and underwent cosmetic renovation in 2012, according to Yardi Matrix data. The LEED Silver-certified property features floorplates of approximately 30,000 square feet and a parking ratio of 5 spaces per 1,000 square feet.

According to Lee & Associates, the building is roughly 77 percent occupied. Formerly leased to Anne Arundel Community College, the property currently houses tenants including Advanced Radiology, Flagship Orthodontics and LabCorp, among others. The asset is some 4 miles south of downtown Hanover near Highway 100, across from the 1.3 million-square-foot Arundel Mills shopping mall. Anne Arundel Medical Center is less than 4 miles northwest.

