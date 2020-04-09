Levin Management to Handle Leasing at New Jersey Retail Center

Springfield Avenue Marketplace. Image courtesy of Levin Management Corp.

Levin Management Corp. has been selected to handle leasing and operations at Springfield Avenue Marketplace, a 112,000-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center.

The leasing team will initially focus on identifying new tenants for the vacant 2,400-square-foot inline space and an empty outparcel. ShopRite, the anchor tenant is currently occupying 67,000-square-foot. Other tenants include Snipes, Ashley Stewart, McDonald’s, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Sarku Japan, H&R Block, T-Mobile, and CityLife Clinic.

Located at 204-234 Springfield Ave., the retail property is within walking distance of Rutgers University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New Jersey Medical School and Essex Community College. According to Levin Management, Springfield serves a consumer base of approximately 215,000 people, within a 2-mile radius.

The retail property last traded in 2018, when a joint venture of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Real Estate and Madison Marquette had purchased it. The partnership acquired Springfield Avenue from Tucker Development, which completed the property in 2015.