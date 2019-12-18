Lexington Realty Trust Sells Indianapolis Office Building

The transaction marks the first time the 138,636-square foot Crosspoint Plaza One has changed hands since 2005.
Crosspoint Plaza One

Tempus Realty Partners has acquired Crosspoint Plaza One, a 138,636-square foot office building in Fishers, Ind. Yardi Matrix data shows Lexington Realty Trust sold the Class A asset after almost 15 years of ownership. Recently, Lexington spent $180 million for a 2.4 million-square-foot e-commerce industrial portfolio in Cincinnati.

Located at 10475 Crosspoint Blvd. close to a dense residential area, the four-story building is less than a mile from Interstate 69 via the new 106th St. exit, roughly 2miles from a Walmart Supercenter and almost 20 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis. Completed in 1999 on a 10.3-acre site, the building was originally built-to-suit for Wiley Publishing—which vacated the premises—and is currently 20 percent occupied. The new owner intends to implement a renovation program for the common areas, outdoor spaces and the first-floor conference facility.     

Colliers International’s Vice President Alex Cantu and Associate Alex Davenport, together with Executive Vice Presidents Leader Matt Langfeldt and Rich Forslund worked on behalf of the seller.

