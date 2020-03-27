Lincoln Property Brings Tenant at Atlanta-Area Office Park

Huntcrest III. Image courtesy of Lincoln Property Co.

Ally Bank has signed a 27,505-square-foot lease at Huntcrest Commerce Center, a four-building, 394,247-square-foot office park in Lawrenceville, Ga. The financial services company will occupy space within the 134,524-square-foot Huntcrest III. Lincoln Property Co. negotiated the lease on behalf of the owner, TerraCap Management, which acquired the asset from Blackstone in 2016, in a $61.2 million deal.

Located at 1725, 1735, 1745 and 1755 N. Brown Road, Huntcrest encompasses five- and four-story buildings, as well as approximately 1500 parking spaces. The Class A office park is currently 83 percent leased.

The property is some 29 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, near Interstate 85 and Sugarloaf Parkway. The immediate area has various retail options, with four shopping centers within a 2-mile radius. The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and Gwinnett Civic Center are also nearby.

Lincoln Senior Vice Presidents Matt Davis and Hunter Henritze represented the landlord in the lease. In November, Henritze was also part of the team negotiating a 40,000-square-foot lease expansion at another Atlanta-area office park.