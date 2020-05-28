Lincoln Property Brokers Sale of North Atlanta Office Building

1765 The Exchange

Capridge Partners has sold 1765 The Exchange, a 90,677-square-foot office building in Atlanta to the Cobb County School District. The property last traded in 2015 for $8.8 million, when Capridge purchased it from Equity Commonwealth, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Partner Dan Buyers with McWhirter Realty Partners represented the buyer, who intends to convert the building into a school. Lincoln Property Co. Senior Vice President Jeff Henson and Vice President George Gwaltney worked on behalf of the seller. Recently, a different Lincoln Property team represented the owner in an office lease at Redline Property Partners’ 2 Sun Court in Peachtree Corners, Ga.

Located at 1765 The Exchange SE within the Cumberland submarket, the property is adjacent to Interstate 75, some 2 miles from Truist Park and roughly 14 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Additionally, the asset is within walking distance of retail and dining options, as well as self storage facilities. Completed in 1982 on a roughly 6-acre site, the five-story building was completely renovated in 1997, Yardi Matrix shows.

