Lincoln Property Closes Atlanta Lease Renewal

The Corners Office Park. Image courtesy of Lincoln Property Co.

Nextel South Corp. has renewed its lease at The Corners Office Park in Norcross, Ga. Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord, while CBRE assisted the tenant, who occupies 21,148 square feet across a full floor. The new owner, RealOp Investments, acquired the 290,924-square-foot asset in the fall of last year, for $31.5 million.

Completed in 1980 and 1982, the office park underwent improvements in 2007, 2015 and 2018. The four-building property features a renovated fitness center, an outdoor amenity lounge, a conference center, jogging trails and electric car charging stations. Other tenants at The Corners Office Park include Sprint, Digital Envoy and Prosys Corp.

Located at 6025, 6075, 6525 and 6575 The Corners Parkway, on roughly 28 acres, the asset is in the proximity of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, which provides access to interstates 85 and 285. The surrounding area has several dining and retail options, including Peachtree Corners Shopping Center, which is a mile from the office park.

Matt Davis and George Gwaltney of Lincoln Property Co. worked on behalf of RealOp Investments, while David Todd of CBRE provided assistance to Nextel. The landlord has retained Lincoln Property Co. to spearhead leasing efforts at the property.