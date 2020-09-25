Loews Sells Nashville Office Asset for $34M

Loews Vanderbilt Office Plaza

Loews Corp. has completed the $34 million disposition of Loews Vanderbilt Office Plaza, a 168,531-square-foot office property in Nashville, Tenn. Stoltz Real Estate Partners acquired the asset, according to Davidson County Records.

The property is one component of a larger, 670,859-square-foot structure which includes the 339-key Loews Vanderbilt Hotel and a multi-level parking structure. The entire building previously changed hands in 1989, when Travelers Insurance Co. sold it for $28.7 million, public records show.

Located on 4 acres at 2100 West End Ave., the 12-story property was completed in 1984 and renovated in 2016. The building has a retail component and three passenger elevators. The tenant mix includes Vanderbilt University, Paycom and Stonebridge Wealth Management.

Situated in Midtown, the building is a short distance from Vanderbilt University’s main campus and 2 miles from the city center. Nashville International Airport is 9 miles east of the property.

Last year, Stoltz Real Estate Partners completed the $22.5 million disposition of Spring Forest Business Center, a three-building, 155,000-square-foot business park in Raleigh, N.C. Founders Properties acquired the assets, backed by a $14.5 million loan from The Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society.