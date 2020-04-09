Logistics Tenant Brings Dallas Warehouse Near Full Occupancy

600 109th St. Image courtesy of Transwestern

KAL Freight Inc. has leased 49,883 square feet at 600 109th St., a 543,353-square-foot industrial property in Arlington, Texas, bringing it to more than 90 percent occupancy. SVN Dunn Commercial Management Inc. assisted the logistics company, while Transwestern represented the landlord in the deal.

According to Yardi Matrix data, Mapletree US Management, a subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, is the owner of the property. The company acquired the asset from Prologis in 2018, in a $1.1 billion portfolio transaction incorporating 16.5 million square feet of industrial space across 86 properties.

Developed in 1959, the three-building, Class B warehouse features 20-foot ceilings, 86 parking spaces, 69 dock doors and a drive-in door. The property occupies more than 26 acres within the Great Southwest Industrial District, a distribution and manufacturing hub totaling more than 100 million square feet. The warehouse is midway between Fort Worth and Dallas, near Interstate 30 and Highway 360.

Transwestern Principal John Brewer and Associate Riley Maxwell assisted Mapletree in the negotiations, while Payne Pittman and David Dunn of SVN Dunn Commercial Management Inc. represented the tenant in the deal.