Longfellow Real Estate Expands San Diego Portfolio

Creekside

Longfellow Real Estate Partners purchased Creekside, a three-building, 124,473-square-foot research and development asset. The acquisition represents the company’s second campus purchase in San Diego this year alone, bringing its portfolio in the area to 660,000 square feet across 23 buildings. Yardi Matrix identified the seller as EQ Office, which acquired the property in 2012 from Hines.

Creekside was completed in 1981 and houses the headquarters of cybersecurity firm Forcepoint. Longfellow’s immediate plans include the conversion of 60,000 square feet of vacant space into high-end lab space. The entire facility will undergo a complete renovation, resulting in facade upgrades and an outdoor amenity space featuring murals by local artists. Amenities will also include Elevate, the landlord’s signature tenant amenity and hospitality offering which includes a fitness center, brewery, restaurant, coffee shop and curated programs and services across the entire property.

Creekside is located on 9 acres at 10220, 10240 and 10260 Sorrento Valley Road, at the south end of Sorrento Valley and bordering Sorrento Mesa submarkets. Nearby amenities include retailers, banks and eateries, while major thoroughfares such as Interstate 805 provide easy access to the property.

A CBRE team comprising Louay Alsadek and Hunter Rowe alongside Chris High and Steve Bruce from Newmark Knight Frank brokered the transaction. Newmark Knight Frank will continue to handle leasing efforts on behalf of the new owner.