Welcome to Snap Sessions—a 30-minute webinar series where industry leaders share insights on the current environment. This week CPE is joined by Jason Burian, Managing Partner & Commercial Real Estate Industry Practice Leader for CohnReznick’s Chicago office, to discuss the impact of the pandemic on office sector investment and operations.

The conversation will cover, but is not limited to, the following topics:

How the pace of investment in office properties will be impacted by the pandemic How underwriting and valuation will change as the shutdown is lifted New liabilities the investment market should anticipate



Webinar: Looking Ahead: Changes to The Office Sector

Date: April 28, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Participant:

Jason Burian, Chicago Managing Partner, CohnReznick

Jason Burian

Managing Partner

CohnReznick

Jason Burian is the managing partner for CohnReznick’s Chicago office and a member of the firm’s Assurance Practice. He also leads the Commercial Real Estate Industry Practice in the firm’s Chicago office. Burian has almost 19 years of experience in public accounting, with clients including real estate operating companies, syndicators, real estate investment funds and real estate developers. He also develops programs and techniques specifically tailored to auditing real estate entities for the firm.



Moderator:

Suzann Silverman

Editorial Director

CPE



