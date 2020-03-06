Los Angeles Industrial Asset Trades for $15M

600 W. Technology Drive. Image courtesy of DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services

Greenlaw Partners has acquired a Class A, 130,392-square-foot industrial property in Palmdale, Calif., for $15 million. DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Sinclair Printing, which had acquired the facility in 2015 for $6.4 million, according to Yardi Matrix.

Built in 1998, the asset features 28-foot clear heights and four dock-high loading doors. It also includes 15,000-square-foot of office space and a conference room. A major technology company has signed with Greenlaw to occupy the entire building. The new owner also purchased a 26-acre lot adjacent to the property.

Located at 600 W. Technology Drive, on approximately 9 acres, the asset is within the Palmdale Trade and Commerce Center. The property is close to State Route 14 and within 2 miles of State Route 138. Palmdale Regional Airport is 6 miles from the facility.

DAUM’s Vice Presidents Dennis Marciniak and Larry McEwan assisted Sinclair with the transaction. In January, DAUM represented Panattoni Development Co. and Principal Real Estate Investors in signing a lease for 101,663 square feet of industrial space in Orange County.