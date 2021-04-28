M2G Ventures Completes Fort Worth Industrial Park

North Quarter 35. Image courtesy of M2G Ventures

M2G Ventures has completed North Quarter 35, a four-building Class A industrial project in north Fort Worth, Texas. Located along Interstate 35W near Golden Triangle Boulevard, the development comprises 645,000 square feet.

READ ALSO: DFW Office Update: Strong Development Activity

The property is situated in the TexasAlliance Mobility Innovation Zone, visible by more than 2 million people at the corner of the Golden Triangle’s East West thoroughfare. Alliance Airport is less than 5 miles north, Meacham Airport is within a 10-mile drive, while DFW International Airport is some 20 miles to the east.

Jessica Miller Essl, co-founder of M2G Ventures, said in a prepared statement that the company purchased the site back in April 2019 and had the vision of producing a first-class industrial park that offered highway frontage, a strategic location and high visibility.

North Quarter 35 features a cross dock, stand-alone front load, two rear load buildings, prominent signage, enhanced landscaping, expansive storefronts, pedestrian zones and ample parking.

Seth Koschak, Forrest Cook and Brett Carlton of Stream Realty Partners are handling leasing. GSR Andrade is the architect and FCL Builders was the general contractor.

Earlier this month, JaRyCo began construction on The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The multi-phase project will transform local farmland into a campus that will feature office, retail, hotel, restaurants, townhomes and multifamily.