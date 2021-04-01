Macerich Sells Phoenix Mall Asset for $100M

Paradise Valley Mall. Rendering courtesy of RED Development

Macerich has sold Paradise Valley Mall, a 1.2 million-square-foot shopping center in Phoenix, for $100 million to a joint venture of RED Development and an affiliate. The property recently received rezoning approval from the city and the previous partnership of Macerich and RED were moving forward with redevelopment plans to transform the asset into a 6.5 million-square-foot, mixed-use project combining the nearby Desert Ridge Marketplace and Kierland Commons.

Now, the company has sold 95 percent interest in the project, generating $95 million in net proceeds for the company. Macerich will retain a 5 percent interest in the multi-phased project.

The completed development will include retail, office, nearly 2,500 multifamily units, self storage, grocery and restaurants. Majority of the current asset will be closed once construction begins but the Costco, JC Penney, Phoenix Public Library and nearby mass transit station will remain operational.

Although both companied declined to comment further on the deal, a representative for RED shared that Managing Partner Mike Ebert said in a prepared statement that the company will be announcing additional details of the redevelopment in the coming weeks and that RED is proud to have the collaboration with Macerich come to fruition.