MacKenzie Management Co. to Operate Baltimore-Area Office Building

8530 Corridor Road

Long Roofing has appointed MacKenzie Management Co. to operate a 55,000-square-foot office building at Corridor 32 Business Center, in Jessup, Md. With this assignment, MacKenzie now manages the entire business park, which totals 131,584 square feet.

Senior Vice President Kevin Kimmel will be managing the property on behalf of Long Roofing. According to Yardi Matrix data, the owner acquired it in 2019, from Bernstein Management. The asset traded for $3 million.

MacKenzie’s services will include the day-to-day physical management of the property, detailed financial analysis, and tenant customer service. These responsibilities will also include lease administration and oversight of third-party service providers.

Located at 8530 Corridor Road, on 4 acres, the asset is at the junction of Patuxent Freeway and Washington Blvd. The business center is 2 miles from Interstate 95. The asset is also within 8 miles of a two-building office campus, which traded earlier this month. Merritt Properties acquired the Class A complex from an affiliate of BentallGreenOak.