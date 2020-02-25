Madison International Appoints Managing Director

Diana Shieh, Managing Director, Madison International Realty. Image courtesy of Madison International Realty

Madison International Realty has promoted Diana Shieh to the position of managing director. For the past six years, Shieh has served as director for the firm’s portfolio and asset management team. Based in the New York office, her main duties focus on managing and operating the company’s domestic and overseas properties.

Prior to this, Shieh has supervised Madison Funds V and VII, as well as other investment vehicles, which encompassed more than $3 billion of assets under management. She collaborates with the firm’s London, Frankfurt and Luxembourg offices and helps manage the company’s international holdings.

Before joining Madison, Shieh served as assistant vice president at Rockwood Capital for two years, overseeing the company’s New York portfolio. Prior to joining Rockwood, she worked at Shorenstein for six years, focusing on asset management.

Diana Shieh holds a B.A. in English and a B.S. in Economics from Rutgers University, as well as a Certificate in Real Estate Finance and Investment from New York University’s School of Continuing Professional Studies.