Major Upgrades Underway at Atlanta Office Asset

3333 Riverwood Parkway

Colony NorthStar has embarked on a multi-million dollar renovation project at a Class A, 106,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Cumberland/Galleria submarket. Ownership selected Lincoln Property Co. Southeast to lead marketing efforts at the property.

Modern touches

Located at 3333 Riverwood Parkway, the five-story asset sits on a 2.3-acre site and was completed in 1992. The modernization program will feature upgrades to the main lobby, common corridors, elevator cabs and restrooms. In addition, improvements will include enhancing signage in the parking deck.

Rendering of lobby upgrades

Senior Vice President Michael Howell and Vice President Matt Davis of Lincoln Property Co. are in charge of leasing the office building. Currently, the fourth and fifth floors of the property are available for lease, creating a contiguous 47,512-square-foot block of space that features an internal staircase and upgraded finishes throughout.

“The extensive renovations taking place at 3333 Riverwood Parkway are going to add modern touches to what has always been a high-quality, boutique office building. This project shows Colony NorthStar’s commitment to providing current and future tenants with an outstanding working environment,” said Howell, in a prepared statement.

The property provides ample covered parking and access to several major thoroughfares including Interstates 75 and 285. Situated near SunTrust Park, the Battery and the recently renovated Cumberland Mall, 3333 Riverwood Parkway offers access to nearby restaurants, movie theaters, health clubs, hotels and retail venues.

Image and rendering courtesy of Lincoln Property Co.