Mall Giants Said to Strike $800M Deal for J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney at Dadeland Mall in Miami. Image courtesy of Phillip Pessar via Wikimedia Commons

Mall owners Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP have reportedly agreed to an $800 million deal to acquire J.C. Penney Co. out of bankruptcy, concluding months of discussion about a potential buyout of the troubled department store chain.

The mall giants, which count J.C. Penney as one of their biggest tenants, have reached an agreement in principle to purchase the chain, according to a report this afternoon by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the situation. CNBC also reported today that the companies are close to finalizing the deal, citing a statement by Joshua Sussberg of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis at a Wednesday court hearing.

According to the news site, Sussberg said that the retail landlords will pay roughly $300 million in cash for J.C. Penney and will assume $500 million in debt. The transaction could avert a total liquidation and save around 650 stores as well as 70,000 jobs, he noted.

Sussberg reportedly added that J.C. Penney’s lenders, led by H/2 Capital Partners, will take ownership of the company’s distribution centers and some stores in two different real estate investment trusts. Any transaction would still be subject to court approval and competing bids.

Rescued from bankruptcy

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, battered by a heavy debt load and a pandemic response that shuttered nearly all department stores in March. The company followed that up by disclosing plans to shut down 242 unproductive stores, or more than a quarter of its 846 locations.

Bloomberg first reported that Simon and Brookfield were in talks with apparel licensing firm Authentic Brands Group to buy J.C. Penney in June. The mall duo shouldered aside other contenders for the department store chain’s retail business last month, according to an account in the Journal.

Simon, the largest owner and operator of U.S. malls, partnered with Authentic Brands to acquire Brooks Brothers and denim maker Lucky Brand in August. The NYSE-listed REIT has interests in some 235 retail properties spanning 191 million square feet around the world.

Global commercial real estate firm Brookfield has $203 billion in assets under management and more than 500 million square feet of commercial space. Its portfolio includes 170 retail locations, predominantly in the U.S., spanning 148 million square feet.