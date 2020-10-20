Manufactured Housing Properties Selects Director of Capital Markets

Mollie Boyce, Director of Capital Markets, Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Image courtesy of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. has appointed Mollie Boyce as Director of Capital Markets. In her new role, she will help structure and market the offering through the independent broker-dealers in the U.S. Boyle will also handle the rollout and getting approvals with the broker-dealers in order to sell the offering within the firms.

“I chose MPH because they have been successful in buying, owning and managing their portfolio of manufactured housing properties. They currently have a successful public offering and we are going to use that momentum to create a successful offering suitable for the independent channel,” Boyce told Commercial Property Executive.

Boyce spent more than twenty years raising investment capital in the alternative and private equity sectors. She started her career as a small cap equity trader and moved into the independent broker-dealer space raising money in real estate and oil and gas projects. Her experience includes working with both advisors and private equity firms and working with family offices to broaden product choices on investment platforms.

Before joining the company, Boyce was with Highland Capital Management where she was responsible for building out the firm’s selling group into the 1031 sector. Boyce holds a bachelor’s degree from Westmont College.

The manufactured housing sector is experiencing a surge of interest from investors and tenants alike. A recent JLL report shows that transaction volume hit $821 million during the second quarter, up 23 percent compared to the first three months.