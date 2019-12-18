Manulife Names Canada Head of Real Estate Asset Management

Scott Gordon, Senior Managing Director & Head of Real Estate Asset Management, Canada. Image courtesy of Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management has appointed Scott Gordon as senior managing director & head of real estate asset management for all Canada operations. In his new role, Gordon will manage the firm’s investment assets across office, industrial and multifamily markets. He will be based in the company’s Toronto office and report to Ted Willcocks, global head of asset management, real estate.

Gordon has more than 12 years of industry experience. He joins Manulife from Starlight Investments Ltd., where he was an executive director for Canadian investments, responsible for all acquisitions, dispositions and financing of multifamily assets. Previous positions included an associate role with Brookfield Office Properties in New York City, followed by a senior associate position at the company’s Toronto office after almost 5 years.

Gordon earned his bachelor of commerce degree in marketing and entrepreneurship from McGill University and completed a masters of professional studies in real estate at Cornell University.