Marcus & Millichap Adds Retail Division Lead

Daniel Taub, Senior Vice President & National Director, Marcus & Millichap. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap has hired Daniel Taub as a senior vice president & national director. Executive Vice President J.D. Parker said, in a prepared statement, that Taub will continue the expansion of Marcus & Millichap and Institutional Property Advisors’ retail divisions. As the firm’s experts pointed out in a recent report, the retail sector is going through important changes, an evolution expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taub has more than 25 years of retail experience. He joins Marcus & Millichap from New York-based DMT CRE Advisors, where he served as managing director. He also spent nearly 17 years with DLC Management Corp., one of the country’s major owners, operators and managers of shopping centers, where he most recently served as president & chief operating officer. Taub holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Boston University.

In June, Marcus & Millichap added another retail specialist as senior vice president of investments. Ron Duong is based in the firm’s Newport Beach, Calif., office.