Marcus & Millichap Appoints New Vice President in Florida

James Garner, First Vice President of Investments, Marcus & Millichap. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap has promoted James Garner to first vice president of investments at the company’s Tampa office. He is specialized in the retail sector, focusing on single-tenant, net-leased properties.

Before joining Marcus & Millichap, Garner worked for Ingersoll Rand, participating in New York commercial projects including high profile developments such as the new World Trade Center towers. He also worked for Coupon Connex, a fund raising company based in Indianapolis, and Africa AIDS Fund, a non-profit organization. He is also the founder of Mind Right Media.

The newly promoted vice president has a bachelor’s degree in sales management from Purdue University. He also has a certificate in entrepreneurship from the Krannert Management School, at the same university.

Last month, Marcus & Millichap hired Daniel Taub as a senior vice president & national director. Taub has more than 25 years of retail experience and joined the company from New York-based DMT CRE Advisors, where he served as managing director.