Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10M Sale of Florida MHC

Sunny Grove Mobile Home Community. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Sunny Grove Mobile Home Community, a 120-site senior manufactured home community in Clearwater, Fla. Investment specialist Dan Mulkey arranged the $10 million deal, which was closed shortly after the disposition of another Clearwater property, Far Horizons. The park was nearly 98 percent occupied at closing.

Sunny Grove Mobile Home Community is located at 3463 Gulf to Bay Blvd. Completed in the 1970s, the community provides 2-bedroom, open-floor sites featuring vinyl wood floors. The property is situated across the street from SPC – Clearwater Campus and next to a Costco, Target and Sam’s Club. The area includes a number of active senior housing communities, including Boulevard I.

Earlier in July, Marcus & Millichap completed a hotel deal very close to Sunny Grove Mobile Home Community. SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Clearwater Central sold for $10.5 million.