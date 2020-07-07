Marcus & Millichap Arranges $13M Sale of Colorado Retail Center

Durango Town Center. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $13.4 million sale of Durango Town Center, a 41,781-square-foot retail property in Durango, Colo. First Vice President Brian Haggar assisted the buyer, a private local investor. The brokerage company also secured acquisition financing.

First Vice President Ryan Bowlby and Senior Vice President Drew Isaac represented the seller, a private partnership led by DMS Real Estate. In January, the two brokers also arranged the sale of a 116,305-square-foot retail property in Pueblo, Colo.

Located at 1125, 1145 and 1185 S. Camino Del Rio, Durango Town Center is 3 miles from downtown Durango. DMS Real Estate acquired the shopping center in 2014, as part of a repositioning and releasing plan. The tenant roster includes T-Mobile, Yarn Threads and More, Comfort Dental, Luxury Nail Spa, Subway, Cricket, AT&T, The Mattress Outlet, MK Occassions and Skytalk, among others. The property is shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter, the only Walmart within 40 miles. 

