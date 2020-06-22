Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Single-Tenant Philadelphia-Area Asset

201 E. Baltimore Pike. Image via Google Street View

Marcus & Millichap has completed the $7.7 million sale of Goodwill Job Resource & Donation Center, a 31,400-square foot single-tenant property in Lansdowne, Pa. Senior Associate Craig Dunkle and Associate Mher Vartanian secured the buyer, while the brokerage company’s The Mansour Group assisted the seller. In May, the same entity arranged the sale of single-tenant downtown San Diego retail property for $22.1 million.

Located at 201 E. Baltimore Pike on more than 3 acres, the donation and retail center is within walking distance of several public transportation stations. The surrounding area has several retail and dining options, including Barclay Square commercial center, which is roughly 2 miles away. The asset is also within 5 miles of downtown Philadelphia and 10 miles of Philadelphia International Airport.

The property came online in 2013 and is operated by Goodwill Industries of Delaware and Delaware County, and offers employment services to find and keep employment.

