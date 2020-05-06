Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of All American Self Storage of Longwood

All American Self Storage of Longwood

Orlando–Marcus & Millichap Tampa office regional manager Richard Matricaria recently announced the sale of All American Self Storage of Longwood, a 65,510-square foot self-storage facility located in Longwood, Fla. According to county records, the property was sold for $6.45 million.

Michael Mele, senior director of Marcus & Millichap National Self Storage Group and senior vice president investments of the firm’s Tampa office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. According to county records, the current owner is Westport Longwood Self Storage LLC. The buyer was also represented by Mele.

All American Self Storage of Longwood is located at 460 Florida Central Parkway in Longwood, only 2.4 miles east of Interstate 4 and just south of West State Road 434.

All American Self Storage of Longwood includes a one-story facility containing 65,510 net rentable square feet with currently 91 climate controlled units and 449 non-climate controlled units. The storage units range in size from 25 to 800 square feet. This facility also has 12 rentable parking spaces to accommodate RVs, boats and vehicles.

Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of Issaquah Newport Way Storage, a 518-unit self-storage facility located in Issaquah, Wash. and Grande Court at Boggy Creek, a 394-unit low income housing tax credit apartment community for $26.2 million in Kissimmee, Fla.

Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap National Self Storage Group.