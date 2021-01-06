Marcus & Millichap Hires Self Storage VP in Philadelphia

Kevin Bledsoe, First Vice President, Marcus & Millichap. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap has hired Kevin Bledsoe to serve as first vice president of investments in its Philadelphia office. Bledsoe brings 16 years of experience in the self storage sector to his new role.

Before joining the company, Bledsoe worked as vice president of brokerage at Investment Real Estate for the past six years. He has been involved in more than 100 self storage deals valued at over $400 million in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Prior to that, Bledsoe served as director of operations at Storage Asset Management and helped the company increase the number of its third-party management contracts three-fold, from 20 to 60 contracts.

Bledsoe’s career in real estate began in 2004 when he held a district manager position at PFG Capital, where he oversaw operations for 12 facilities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In 2007, Simply Self Storage purchased the PFG Capital portfolio and Bledsoe started managing 30 properties in seven states in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Bledsoe has a Bachelor of Science degree with a focus on marketing from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

In November, Marcus & Millichap promoted James Garner to the role of first vice president of investments in its regional Tampa office. Garner specializes in single-tenant, net-leased retail properties.