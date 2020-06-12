Marcus & Millichap Names New VP of Investments

Ron Duong, Senior Vice President of Investments, Marcus & Millichap. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap has appointed retail specialist Ron Duong as senior vice president of investments at the firm’s Newport Beach, Calif., office. Duong returns to the company after a stint at Cushman & Wakefield. He is joined by his team, which includes Craig Elster, Ben Carlile, Johnny Le, and Mie Takenaka. The team will be responsible for the disposition and acquisition of multi-tenant retail and net-lease properties.

Duong first joined Marcus & Millichap in 2004. Before that, he acted as portfolio accountant at The Capital Group, working with institutional investors with assets worth $1 to 5 billion. During his real estate career, he has handled more than $1 billion in retail investment transactions.

The returning senior vice president has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from California State University, Fullerton. He is also a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Last month, Marcus & Millichap represented the seller of a 10,430-square-foot CVS Pharmacy in downtown Dallas. The asset was acquired by a Florida-based 1031 exchange investor.