Marcus & Millichap Names Self Storage National Director

Steven Weinstock, National Director of Self Storage & First Vice President, Marcus & Millichap. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap has appointed Steven Weinstock to serve as national director of the company’s self storage division. He will take on the new responsibilities in addition to his present role. He currently serves as a first vice president and national director of the land group division and a regional manager within the Chicago Oak Brook office.

Weinstock has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Before joining Marcus & Millichap in 2001, he worked in investment sales at Friedman Real Estate Group for four years. Prior to that, he had also served as a vice president with Trammell Crow and president of Noble/Advantage in the Detroit area.

Weinstock obtained his Certified Commercial Investment Member designation in 1997. He holds a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Michigan.

In February, Marcus & Millichap promoted Senior Associate James Shiebler to the role of vice president. Specializing in retail and net lease assets, Shiebler has a track record involving more than 75 deals valued at some $215 million.