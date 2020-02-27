Marcus & Millichap Names Vice President in Florida

James Shiebler, Vice President, Marcus & Millichap. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap has promoted James Shiebler to vice president of investments in the company’s Tampa, Fla., office. He specializes in retail and net lease properties and has previously served as senior associate.

Shiebler joined Marcus & Millichap in 2016, as an associate, and earned the Rookie of the Year award. He received sales recognition awards in 2017 and 2018. During his time with the company, the newly appointed vice president has been involved in more than 75 transactions, valued at approximately $215 million.

Prior to working for Marcus & Millichap, James Shiebler held a variety of executive positions in the hospitality industry, operating hotels, casinos, resorts and restaurants across the U.S. He also holds the Certified Executive Chef designation from the American Culinary Federation and has graduated the Le Cordon Bleu California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.

In December, Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer of a 396-key hospitality asset in Orlando, Fla. The property traded for $21 million.