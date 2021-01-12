Marriott Appoints GM for 2 New Orleans Hotels

Josh Leibowitz

New Orleans—Marriott has announced the appointment of Josh Leibowitz as dual general manager of two neighboring hotels in the New Orleans area. The naming of the new manager for Courtyard New Orleans Metairie and Residence New Orleans Metairie falls in line with the company’s plan to keep the momentum in improving guest satisfaction scores.

Leibowitz will be in charge of improving customer portfolios for the two hotels located 7 miles away from downtown New Orleans and 5 miles from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Leibowitz is a Florida State University graduate and has previously worked for several Marriott and Hilton hotels, serving as operations manager and director of food and beverage among other positions. He also has an extensive track record of being credited with improving guest satisfaction scores.

“Leading two hotels that are TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence winners is an exciting challenge while I get to know the Metairie and New Orleans communities,” Leibowitz said in prepared remarks.

Image courtesy of Marriott