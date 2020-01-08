Marriott Opens First AC Hotel in Chile

AC Hotel Santiago Costanera Center. Image courtesy of Marriott

AC Hotels by Marriott has opened AC Hotel Santiago Costanera Center, a 249-key property in the cultural hub of Santiago, Chile. This marks the first AC brand hotel to open in Chile.

Located at the Avenida Vitacura 130, on the 17th floor of the Torre Vitacura in Costanera Center, the hotel provides convenient access to Santiago Cable Car and to various dining, shopping and entertainment venues including Parque Bicentenario, Barrio Providencia and Viña San Esteban. Additionally, Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport is a 20-minute drive from the hotel.

AC Hotel Santiago Costanera Center is pet friendly and features common-area amenities such as Kallpods—frictionless wireless service buttons—a business center, rooftop terrace, library, fitness center and a DIY lavender turn down service. Additionally, there are seven meeting rooms totaling more than 4,900 square feet. Alemparte Barreda & Asociados designed the hotel.

Marriott’s latest transaction involved the sale of six hotels to American Hotel Income Properties in a portfolio deal.