Marriott’s Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport Wraps Makeover Aimed at Business Travelers

As rising demand for hotel rooms in Greater Salt Lake City spurs talk of new development, properties are taking steps now to shore up market share and boost occupancy. A case in point: Marriott’s Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport, which recently underwent an extensive renovation.

Located at 4843 Douglas Corrigan Way ,the 154-key hotel now incorporates Marriott’s Refreshing Business concept in its lobby and brand-new suite design. In the lobby, RLJ Lodging Trust has introduced media pods, Wi-Fi access, and a revamped layout designed to accommodate social gatherings and pop-up meetings.

Also new is GoBoard 4.0, a lobby feature offering information, maps, weather, and headline news by means of a 55-inch LCD touch screen.

Through a smartphone integration feature, guests can access local information plus flight updates from nearby airports. The facility’s focus on business travelers extends to building-wide Internet access and a business center offering computers and a printer as well as dedicated terminals for flight inquiries and printing boarding passes.

Highlights of guestroom improvements include more functional work spaces, upgraded bathrooms, separate seating areas, high-speed internet connections and new plush bedding.

Photo courtesy of marriott.com