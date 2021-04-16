Marriott’s Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport Wraps Makeover Aimed at Business Travelers

Located at 4843 Douglas Corrigan Way, the 154-key Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport now features the brand’s established Refreshing Business lobby concept, as well as a brand new design for its suites. RLJ Lodging Trust has introduced a number of modern amenities in the package made available to the hotel’s guests: the lobby now includes media pods, Wi-Fi access, as well as a new layout that allows for social gatherings as well as pop-up meetings to be held conveniently. New plush bedding, a functional work space, improved bathrooms, separated seating areas and high-speed internet connections complete the in-room amenity package made available to the hotel’s patrons.

As rising demand for hotel rooms in Greater Salt Lake City spurs talk of new development, properties are taking steps now to shore up market share and boost occupancy. A case in point: Marriott’s Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport, which recently underwent an extensive renovation.

Also new is GoBoard 4.0, a lobby feature offering information, maps, weather, and headline news by means of a 55-inch LCD touch screen.

Through a smartphone integration feature, guests can access local information plus flight updates from nearby airports. The facility’s focus on business travelers extends to building-wide Internet access and a business center offering computers and a printer as well as dedicated terminals for flight inquiries and printing boarding passes.

Highlights of guestroom improvements include more functional work spaces, upgraded bathrooms, separate seating areas, high-speed internet connections and new plush bedding.

