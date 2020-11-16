Matan Delivers 188 KSF DC-Area Warehouse

Parkway 66. Rendering courtesy of Matan Cos.

Matan Cos. has finalized the development of Parkway 66, a Class A, 187,787-square-foot speculative warehouse in Manassas, Va. The company delivered the building after 13 months of construction.

The developer acquired the 14-acre site at 7413 Cushing Road in September 2019. A private investor sold the land for $4.3 million, according to DataTree. The company funded the project with an $18 million senior construction loan and a $316,000 line of credit from Branch Banking and Trust Co.

The single-story facility features a 32-foot clear height, 40-foot by 40-foot column spacing, a 50-foot speed bay, a 120-foot truck court, ESFR sprinklers and an LED lighting system. The property is located in Prince William County’s Data Center Overlay District and could accommodate a data center tenant.

Situated at the junction between Route 234 and Interstate 66, the building is adjacent to a 175,000-square-foot FedEx Ground property which opened in 2015. Additionally, the site is 33 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C.

In January, a partnership between Stack Infrastructure and Peterson Cos. revealed plans for the development of a 125-acre hyperscale data center campus in Prince William County. Upon completion, the property will span 4 million square feet and provide more than 250 MW of IT capacity.