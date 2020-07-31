Math+Science Complex Completed at San Diego Mesa College

Last year ended with the completion of one of San Diego’s largest new educational facilities: the $109 million Math+Science Complex at San Diego Mesa College.

Also the college’s largest project to date, the four-story facility will provide classrooms, laboratories, faculty space and administrative support space for science and mathematics students when it opens this spring.

The 206,000-square foot project is the first building in the San Diego Community College District to be delivered through a combination of design-build, design-assist and multi-prime construction management methods.

McCarthy Building Companies Inc. used structural steel, concrete shear walls and an exterior curtain wall in the project’s construction. Funding was provided mostly by Propositions S and N construction bonds.

Designed by Architects | Delawie Wilkes Rodrigues Barker, the Math+Science Complex features contemporary terrazzo flooring, stainless steel railings, aluminum wall panels and precast concrete stairways. The project is a candidate for LEED Silver certification. Sustainable features include recycled or renewable resources, such as the caramelized bamboo used for the building’s wood surfaces.